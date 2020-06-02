Halifax Transit to increase services levels as N.S. COVID-19 restrictions eased

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) announced Tuesday that Halifax Transit will be increasing service levels in a phased approach while continuing to follow public health guidelines as the province moves through its recovery phases.

In the meantime, as the province moves through its recovery phases the HRM said that they’ll “continue to monitor and respond to the rapidly evolving effects of COVID-19.”

“In keeping with public health recommendations, Halifax Transit encourages riders to wear masks, when possible, to help reduce the spread of the virus,” the HRM said in a statement.

The HRM also noted that it will not be providing masks to riders and will not deny entry to riders who do not have a mask.

“Those who are feeling ill should not use any transit service until their health returns to normal,” said the HRM.

The HRM listed the following changes:

Ferries:

Beginning Wednesday, June 3, Halifax Transit will increase ferry capacity from 25 passengers per trip to 40 passengers per trip. Passengers are asked to monitor physical distancing and should avoid positioning themselves immediately next to other passengers.

Effective Monday, June 8, the following service increase will go into effect for the Alderney Ferry: 30 minute service on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m./ 30 minute service on weekends from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are no changes to Woodside Ferry service at this time. Service will remain at a 30 minute frequency during peak period on weekdays.

Buses:

Additional trips may be added in the coming days to accommodate overloads in certain areas. Updates will be shared via @hfxtransit on twitter and at halifax.ca/transportation/halifax-transit/routes-schedules.

Effective Monday, June 22, conventional bus service will be increased to 84 per cent of normal operating levels. Currently, service is operating at 63 per cent of normal operating levels. Further information, including detailed route adjustments, will be available in the coming weeks and will be communicated with as much notice as possible.

According to the HRM, fare collection remains suspended until further notice.

