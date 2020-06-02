Menu

Canada

Remote voting amid coronavirus can be done securely: House of Commons Speaker

By Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 2:51 pm
Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota speaks during a virtual session of Parliament Tuesday April 28, 2020 in Ottawa.
Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota speaks during a virtual session of Parliament Tuesday April 28, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota says he is comfortable the technology is in place to safely allow MPs to vote remotely during the hybrid Parliament sittings.

Rota tells the procedure and House affairs committee today he is confident the process for public votes is secure and that it’s up to MPs to decide which kind of system is appropriate to approve.

COMMENTARY: Liberal plan for suspending Parliament goes too far

Security concerns and other barriers to letting MPs vote while attending the House of Commons virtually kept the Liberals and NDP from supporting a return to normal last month.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The House of Commons is continuing with hybrid sittings of the special COVID-19 committee, with some MPs attending in person and others via an adapted online videoconference.

George Floyd death: Trudeau delivers statement on anti-Black racism in House of Commons
George Floyd death: Trudeau delivers statement on anti-Black racism in House of Commons

Conservative and Bloc MPs want a return to normal proceedings, which they say allow them to better hold the government accountable for hundreds of billions of dollars in pandemic aid.

Rota says any electronic or virtual voting system must ensure MPs know what they are voting on, that the House can verify their identities and that have enough time to make it to the vote.

