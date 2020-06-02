City of Guelph opposes 2 possible cannabis retail stores

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says it has asked the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to reject two proposed cannabis retail stores in the city’s downtown core.

They are located at 166 Wyndham St. N., which is the Guelph Concert Theatre, and 128 Wyndham St. N., which is down the street in the former Sidinio’s Menswear location.

City staff have argued the locations are in sensitive areas and conflict with the guidelines city council voted on after it decided to allow private retailers to set up pot shops in Guelph.

The concern stems from the fact that both locations are just steps away from the Guelph Community Health Centre that houses an overdose prevention site and other outreach supports.

They are both within 150 metres of the Ontario Addiction Treatment Clinic and Wyndham House for at-risk youth.

There are also at least three daycares nearby on Woolwich Street and Douglas Street.

The city said this information was relayed to both applicants before they submitted their proposal to the AGCO.

While the city can have a say in where retail cannabis stores can go, it is ultimately up to the AGCO to make the final decision.

A city spokesperson said staff have already filed submissions in opposition of both locations.

There are 10 potential locations for a retail cannabis store in Guelph. The city said it has not opposed any other application.

Spiritleaf and Fire and Flower Cannabis Co. near Stone Road Mall have both said they plan to open this month.