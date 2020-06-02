Menu

Traffic

Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 12:27 pm
Updated June 2, 2020 12:28 pm
Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police's traffic safety division says a dump truck crashed through a median after it blew a tire on the QEW approaching Fairview Road in Burlington on May 26. The truck, traveling eastbound, ended up in a westbound lane of the QEW after smashed through the highway divider.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says there were no injuries following a horrific single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck smashing through a highway barrier on the QEW, last week.

On Tuesday, the traffic safety division posted video of the crash on the QEW as the vehicle approached Fairview Road in Burlington, Ont., on May 26.

The truck, traveling eastbound, blew a tire and ended up in a westbound lane of the QEW after smashing through a metal highway divider.

OPP say no one was hurt after a nasty crash after dump truck blew a tire on the QEW in Burlington on May 26, 2020.
OPP say no one was hurt after a nasty crash after dump truck blew a tire on the QEW in Burlington on May 26, 2020. @OPP_hsd

The crash blocked three lanes of the QEW towards North Shore Boulevard as Burlington fire crews cleaned up a fuel spill on the roadway.

OPP are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information can reach out to the traffic safety division at 1-888 310-1122.

