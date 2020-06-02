Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says there were no injuries following a horrific single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck smashing through a highway barrier on the QEW, last week.

On Tuesday, the traffic safety division posted video of the crash on the QEW as the vehicle approached Fairview Road in Burlington, Ont., on May 26.

The truck, traveling eastbound, blew a tire and ended up in a westbound lane of the QEW after smashing through a metal highway divider.

OPP say no one was hurt after a nasty crash after dump truck blew a tire on the QEW in Burlington on May 26, 2020. @OPP_hsd

The crash blocked three lanes of the QEW towards North Shore Boulevard as Burlington fire crews cleaned up a fuel spill on the roadway.

OPP are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information can reach out to the traffic safety division at 1-888 310-1122.

Dump truck #QEW EB approaching Fairview Rd blew a tire and crashed through the barrier ending up in the WB lanes. 3 WB lanes blocked for clean up, no injuries, expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/IGbIndXc1z — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 26, 2020