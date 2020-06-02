Moncton moves to make Main Street one-way for the summer

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Moncton is set to reduce vehicle traffic on Main Street this summer by making it a one-way street through October.

Staff say the move is part of the city’s post-COVID-19 pandemic economic plan which will allow downtown restaurants to expand their sidewalk cafes and terraces.

The proposal would see traffic reduced to one westbound lane for vehicles with a bike lane on either side.

1/ Stay tuned for a major shift in traffic flow on Main Street later this month! A section of Main Street (between Botsford and Lutz) will be turned into a one-way (westbound) temporarily. A bidirectional bike lane will also be added! 🚴‍♂️🚴‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/L3W1vusacX — City of Moncton (@CityofMoncton) June 1, 2020

To make it happen, an amendment to the city’s Streets and Parking bylaw is required.

A first reading of the plan was done at Monday’s city council meeting and according to a press release, a second and third reading will follow before the plan is put into action.

The city expects changes to be put in place by mid to late June.