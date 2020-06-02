Menu

Traffic

Moncton moves to make Main Street one-way for the summer

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 11:40 am
Updated June 2, 2020 11:41 am
Main Street in Moncton on July 19, 2019. .
Main Street in Moncton on July 19, 2019. . Alexander Quon/Global News

The City of Moncton is set to reduce vehicle traffic on Main Street this summer by making it a one-way street through October.

Staff say the move is part of the city’s post-COVID-19 pandemic economic plan which will allow downtown restaurants to expand their sidewalk cafes and terraces.

READ MORE: HRM’s ‘slow streets’ initiative creating more space for physical distancing

The proposal would see traffic reduced to one westbound lane for vehicles with a bike lane on either side.

To make it happen, an amendment to the city’s Streets and Parking bylaw is required.

A first reading of the plan was done at Monday’s city council meeting and according to a press release, a second and third reading will follow before the plan is put into action.

Saint John may expand restaurant patios by closing some streets to vehicles
The city expects changes to be put in place by mid to late June.

