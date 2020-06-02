Moncton moves to make Main Street one-way for the summer

The City of Moncton is set to reduce vehicle traffic on Main Street this summer by making it a one-way street through October.
Staff say the move is part of the city’s post-COVID-19 pandemic economic plan which will allow downtown restaurants to expand their sidewalk cafes and terraces.
READ MORE: HRM’s ‘slow streets’ initiative creating more space for physical distancing
The proposal would see traffic reduced to one westbound lane for vehicles with a bike lane on either side.
To make it happen, an amendment to the city’s Streets and Parking bylaw is required.
A first reading of the plan was done at Monday’s city council meeting and according to a press release, a second and third reading will follow before the plan is put into action.
The city expects changes to be put in place by mid to late June.
Comments