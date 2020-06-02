Menu

Canada

Hamilton police search for ‘escaped’ patient with ‘violent tendencies’

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 10:10 am
Police say a man with "violent tendancies" escaped from a Hamilton psychiatric unit on Monday.
Police say a man with "violent tendancies" escaped from a Hamilton psychiatric unit on Monday. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say a man with “violent tendencies” is still at large after he “escaped custody” from the St. Joseph’s Forensic Psychiatry Unit.

Investigators say 29-year-old Raymond Mitchell was last seen in the area of East 16th Street, after he left the unit around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hamilton Police say Raymond Mitchell ‘escaped’ from St. Joseph’s Forensic Psychiatry Unit on June 1. Investigators say he has ‘violent tendencies’ and can be verbally aggressive.
Hamilton Police say Raymond Mitchell 'escaped' from St. Joseph's Forensic Psychiatry Unit on June 1. Investigators say he has 'violent tendencies' and can be verbally aggressive. Hamilton Police Service

 

“Raymond has violent tendencies and can be verbally aggressive towards others. If you see him, please call 911 immediately and do not approach or attempt to communicate with him,” Hamilton police said in a statement on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Mississauga man charged with first-degree murder after weekend death of Hamilton, Ont. man

Mitchell, 29, is five feet nine inches and has a heavy build, according to police. He also has short black hair, slight facial hair, and was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, red shorts, black shoes, and a blue face mask.

It’s believed he may have discarded his clothes and is wearing white underwear and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information on Mitchell can call police at 905-546-3886, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

 

