Crime

Off-duty Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault in Halton Region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2020 8:11 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Toronto police officer has been charged with sexual assault in Halton Region.

Halton Regional police’s child abuse sexual assault unit says the 53-year-old male officer was arrested and charged Monday.

Investigators say the officer was off duty at the time of the alleged incident.

READ MORE: Toronto police charge 30-year-old man in sex assault investigation, fear there may be more victims

They say he also knew the victim.

Police say the name of the accused is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
