Canada

Arrests made after Surrey RCMP respond to ‘shots fired’ call in Cloverdale

By John Copsey CKNW
Posted June 2, 2020 12:26 am
Updated June 2, 2020 12:42 am

Surrey RCMP have arrested a number of people at a Cloverdale residence after receiving reports of possible shots fired yesterday.

As many as 20 police cruisers descended on the 19200 block of 80th Avenue in Surrey (see video below) after the report came in shortly after 6 p.m. Monday.

Arriving officers found several people and vehicles outside a residence.

Story continues below advertisement

An unknown number of people were arrested without incident.

Police remained at the scene to investigate further.

At last word, RCMP had no evidence to indicate any shots had been fired.

