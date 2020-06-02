Worker at Husky gas station in Hamilton’s east end tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton, Ont. Husky gas station is expected to reopen on Tuesday after an all-day closure on Monday due to an employee testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a release on Monday night, the Alberta energy company said Hamilton public health notified them of a confirmed COVID-19 case on June 1st, connected to a person who works at the 220 Centennial Parkway North location at Barton Street.

“They last worked on May 17th. The site closed this morning for a thorough sanitization as a precaution and is anticipated to re-opened tomorrow morning,” the company said in a release.

Spokesperson Dawn Delaney said the cleaning included high-contact areas such as countertops, door handles, fuelling nozzles and pin pads.

Delaney advises any customers who visited this location on May 17th and have questions about COVID-19 should reach out to public health.

The closure is the second for the operator in the last week. On May 28, Husky reported an employee at their Upper Ottawa Street location at Larch Street also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The positive test also closed that location for one day for cleaning.

Husky advised customers who visited the 965 Upper Ottawa Street location on May 16, 17 or 18 to reach out to public health if they had questions.

Hamilton reported three more positive cases of COVID-19 on June 1 with a total of 685 confirmed cases and seven probable.

The city’s latest deaths came over the weekend when a 93-year-old man died on Friday and a 95-year-old man passed on Saturday. Both men were residents of the Rosslyn retirement residence and died in hospital.

Hamilton has 38 deaths connected to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.

