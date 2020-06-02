Ontario’s patient ombudsman investigating experiences at long-term care homes with coronavirus outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s patient ombudsman has announced an investigation into the experiences of residents and staff at all long-term care homes in the province where there has been a coronavirus outbreak.

“We feel that this investigation will help long-term care homes prepare for future outbreaks of infectious diseases, including COVID-19,” Craig Thompson, executive director for the patient ombudsman’s office, said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Thompson’s office reported receiving more than 150 complaints about long-term care homes after an appeal in April for safety-related complaints, adding the number of people coming forward is growing.

“Our office would like to thank every resident, caregiver and staff person of a long-term care home for having the courage to come forward with their complaints,” Thompson said in the statement.

“We are committed to resolving these complaints and amplifying the voices of residents and caregivers as we learn from their experiences.”

As a part of Thompson’s investigation, his office said they will be looking at issues related to staffing levels, infection prevention and control measures, restrictions on visitations, and information communication.

The announcement comes a day after Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dube announced an investigation into the pandemic oversight of the province’s long-term care homes after reading a report by the Canadian military outlining conditions at five facilities.