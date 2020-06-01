Menu

Crime

Dog was target in Prince George, B.C., home invasion, RCMP say

By The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2020 6:55 pm
A stock photo of a dog.
A stock photo of a dog. . AP Photo

Two men are facing charges after what RCMP in Prince George, B.C., say was a home invasion where a dog was the target.

Police said they received a report Friday evening that two men with firearms had broken into a home.

READ MORE: 16-year-old dog found after being stolen from Vancouver car

When officers arrived, two suspects escaped out the back door, but were eventually arrested.

Investigators learned that the people who lived at the home were told to hand over their dog, but refused to do that just before Mounties arrived.

'Aeris the Sky Dog' enjoys paragliding in Kamloops
‘Aeris the Sky Dog’ enjoys paragliding in Kamloops

The suspects and one of the men in the home knew one another, police said, and no one was hurt, including a sleeping toddler and the dog. No information was provided on the breed of the dog.

Story continues below advertisement

The two suspects, both 23, remain in custody and face charges of break and enter, weapons possession and assault.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Home InvasionPrince GeorgePrince George RCMPPrince George crimeHome invasion dogPrince George home invasion
