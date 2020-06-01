Menu

Crime

Barrie, Ont., man charged after firearms, ammunition seized in gun-trafficking investigation

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 5:37 pm
Police handout

A 34-year-old Barrie man has been charged after firearms and ammunition were seized Monday as part of an ongoing gun-trafficking investigation, Nottawasaga OPP say.

The man was charged with two counts of trafficking in a firearm, weapon, device or ammunition, five counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, one count of not reporting a lost firearm or weapon, one count of not reporting a found firearm or weapon, one count of transferring a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon without authority, and two counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

READ MORE: Two charged with gun offences after speed-related Essa., Ont., traffic stop

The man’s identity and court date are being withheld to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

