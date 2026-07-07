Guns, machetes and cellphones among items seized by northern Saskatchewan RCMP

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A northern Saskatchewan woman is facing a slew of charges after police found and seized multiple illegal items, including replica firearms, cash and methamphetamine.

Mounties were out on evening patrols along Linklater Street in Pelican Narrows, in accordance with the measures put in place by the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, when they reached the home, the RCMP said in a news release.

After being allowed inside, officers reported seeing guns, ammunition and bagged white powder, police said. The woman was arrested and a search warrant for the home was secured.

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During their formal search of the home, RCMP officers found a sawed-off shotgun, multiple imitation guns, various types of ammunition and a large sum of cash, though the exact amount seized by police was not disclosed.

Thirty cellphones and “various bladed weapons,” including a tactical axe, knives and machetes, were also seized, according to the release. Drug paraphernalia and 664 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine were also said to be in the home.

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Charges, including possession of a loaded prohibited firearm without a licence and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, were laid against a 30-year-old Pelican Narrows woman. She is also being charged with the production of crystal meth, as well as the drug trafficking of meth, fentanyl and crack cocaine.