Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police watchdog investigating circumstances around Winnipeg man’s elbow fracture

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 10:20 am
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge.
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances around an arrest Thursday night, after a man sustained a fractured elbow.
The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said the incident took place just before 9:15 p.m. on Sargent Avenue, when Winnipeg police were answering a call of a woman being assaulted.
Police tracked down the 23-year-old suspect, who they said was uncooperative, and had to use force to arrest him. He was injured during the arrest, and later diagnosed with a fracture at Health Sciences Centre.
A fracture to the arm is considered a serious injury that the IIU is mandated to investigate.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information or video footage that might help the investigation is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.
22-year-old dead after third Winnipeg police shooting in 10 days
22-year-old dead after third Winnipeg police shooting in 10 days
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceWinnipeg policePolice WatchdogIIUIndependent Investigation Unitcrime in winnipeg
Flyers
More weekly flyers