Police watchdog investigating circumstances around Winnipeg man’s elbow fracture

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances around an arrest Thursday night, after a man sustained a fractured elbow.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said the incident took place just before 9:15 p.m. on Sargent Avenue, when Winnipeg police were answering a call of a woman being assaulted.

Police tracked down the 23-year-old suspect, who they said was uncooperative, and had to use force to arrest him. He was injured during the arrest, and later diagnosed with a fracture at Health Sciences Centre.

A fracture to the arm is considered a serious injury that the IIU is mandated to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information or video footage that might help the investigation is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

