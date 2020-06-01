Investigation underway after a stranger told teenage girl to get in his vehicle: London police

London police have released a suspect and vehicle description after a 14-year-old girl was reportedly told by a stranger to get in their vehicle.

According to police, the teenager was sitting in a bus shelter in the area of Adelaide Street North and Huron Street around 10 p.m. on May 27, when an unidentified man in a vehicle approached her and told her to get into his vehicle.

Police say the girl ran to a nearby fast-food restaurant and contacted police and the vehicle was last observed heading north on Adelaide Street.

Police are hoping to speak with the driver, described by police as “male, Black, approximately 30 years of age and bald.” Police say the teenager described the man as “speaking with an accent” and that he was reportedly wearing a red shirt at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle is described as a red four-door sedan and is seen in images released by police.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).