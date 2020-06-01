Menu

Crime

Man charged following weekend homicide at Thunder Bay, Ont., hotel

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2020 2:32 pm
City police say they were called to the Midtown Inn on Saturday night and found a 29-year-old man from British Columbia at the scene.
City police say they were called to the Midtown Inn on Saturday night and found a 29-year-old man from British Columbia at the scene. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — A 36-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a weekend homicide at a hotel in Thunder Bay, Ont.

City police say they were called to the Midtown Inn on Saturday night and found a 29-year-old man from British Columbia at the scene.

The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Police charge woman, teen in alleged Thunder Bay, Ont. homicide

Police have identified him as Victoria resident Paul Vivier, but have not released his cause of death.

They say they arrested the 36-year-old man on Sunday and charged him with one count of second-degree murder.

They say the accused and the suspect knew each other, but are still asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
