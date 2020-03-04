Police charge woman, teen in alleged Thunder Bay, Ont. homicide

Send this page to someone via email

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — A 15-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman in Thunder Bay, Ont., are facing murder charges.

Police say they were called to the scene of a fight early Tuesday morning, where they found two injured women near the street.

Both were taken to hospital, where one later died of undisclosed injuries.

Police say the other victim remains in hospital.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested hours after the incident, while the teenage boy was taken into custody later Tuesday afternoon.

Both are charged with one count each of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

