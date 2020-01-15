Two teens charged with 1st-degree murder following Thunder Bay break-in: police

Send this page to someone via email

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Thunder Bay police say two teens who were initially charged with aggravated assault are now accused of first-degree murder after one of the victims in the alleged attack died in hospital.

They say an 18-year-old man, since identified as Austin Peter Robinson, was taken to hospital after being assaulted on Jan. 9, and died days later.

Police began investigating after receiving word of an alleged break-in at a home, where they ultimately found Robinson suffering from serious injuries.

Investigators say they’ve since identified two other people, a 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, who were allegedly assaulted with a weapon during the same incident.

Last week, police arrested a 19-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy in the case and charged them both with aggravated assault.

In addition to the new murder charges, both accused are now also charged with disguise with intent and break-and-enter, among other counts.

