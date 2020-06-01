Kingston to reinstate certain hourly parking fees previously lifted due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kingston is planning to reinstate hourly parking fees for certain downtown streets and parking lots next week.

All city-wide parking fees were lifted March 19 in response to closures and cancellation of services and events during the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Starting June 8, hourly rates will be charged for all streets in the Queen’s University and Kingston General Hospital area, as well as for the parking lot at the Frontenac County courthouse, the waterfront parking lot and the Richardson Beach parking lot.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

This is to ensure “short-term parking supply remains available and accessible to those who require it,” as businesses open and provincial services start up again, the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

Parking fees for other areas in the city will continue to be waived until further notice.

1:37 Coronavirus outbreak: More Ontario businesses get green light to open Coronavirus outbreak: More Ontario businesses get green light to open

“Restrictions for on-street time-of-day parking, including the residential parking permit areas, remain lifted to provide longer-term parking options for commuters, health-care workers and residents who are working from home,” the city said.

Bylaw will still be enforcing all other parking regulations, and the city is asking that residents who choose to park in the downtown area to be considerate of others, and when possible, park in areas that are in lower demand.