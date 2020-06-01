Fire in Madoc leaves 2 people, dog with non-life-threatening burns

Send this page to someone via email

A fire on Old Madoc Road in Madoc, Ont., sent two people to hospital late Saturday afternoon, according to the Belleville Fire Department.

Police were reportedly called to a structure fire around 4 p.m. When firefighters arrived, the fire department says the blaze was extinguished but crews had to cool a hot spot found behind some drywall.

According to firefighters, a man suffered facial and hand burns and was transported to Belleville General Hospital. A woman reportedly sustained more extensive burns to her feet, midsection, hands and facial areas. She was transported to Kingston General Hospital and is in stable condition with what is described as superficial first-degree burn injuries, fire officials say.

A family dog was also reportedly treated for burns to its face and neck. The pet was treated by a local veterinarian and reunited with the man on Sunday morning.

An investigator with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was contacted, along with a Technical Standards and Safety Authority inspector attended the scene.

Damage is estimated at $10,000, and there was no insurance coverage. The area of fire origin and point of fire origin has been established, fire officials say.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal investigator while multiple accidental scenarios are investigated.