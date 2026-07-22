Canada, U.S. warn against false distress calls on Great Lakes as numbers mount

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The U.S. Coast Guard says fake distress calls are creating danger on the Great Lakes as the agency is already nearing its average annual number for such calls in the region before the year is even over.

In a statement last Wednesday, the Coast Guard said it has received 156 false distress calls so far this fiscal year, including three confirmed hoaxes, since Oct. 1, 2025. It said it receives 187 false calls on average each year, which it defines as stretching from October to the following September.

“Intentionally misleading emergency responders is both dangerous and illegal,” said Capt. Mark Kuperman, chief of staff for the Coast Guard’s Great Lakes District.

False distress calls, according to the agency, can be the result of a misunderstanding, accidental transmission or outdated information. A hoax, however, can include knowingly and willfully communicating a false distress message to the Coast Guard.

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People who make a hoax call or cause the Coast Guard to try and save lives and property when no danger exists are considered a federal felony under U.S. Code and could result in up to 10 years in prison and/or a monetary fine. There is also the potential for a civil penalty of up to US$13,295 and the individual would be held liable for all costs the Coast Guard incurs as a result of that person’s actions.

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“Ultimately, this reduces our readiness for actual emergencies. This can be especially detrimental during the summer months, when resources are in constant demand,” Kuperman added.

A spokesperson for Canada’s Department of National Defence said while “precise statistics” on such calls aren’t available, it is still illegal to make such calls and can cause “serious consequences.”

These include wrong information being sent to search and rescue crews, causing unnecessary searches, commercial traffic altering course due to nonexistent hazards and fines and/or jail time.

“We remind everyone using a marine radio [to] use it for its intended purposes to help keep everyone safe on the water,” a spokesperson said in an email. “Marine radios are an excellent piece of equipment to have on the water when used properly. They are not toys.”

It’s not just radio calls, though. The Coast Guard is also urging the public to avoid posting or sharing content on social media that could be interpreted as an emergency.

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The agency says content suggesting distress may not include critical details, including an accurate location, the number of people involved or immediate hazards.

“The growing influence of social media has added further challenges to search and rescue operations,” said Roger Rice, search and rescue program manager for Great Lakes District. “Misleading photos or videos may unnecessarily trigger emergency responses and divert critical resources.”

As part of its effort to limit false calls, boaters in distress are being advised to use VHF-FM channel 16 or 911 to call for help in a real emergency.