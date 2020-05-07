Menu

Crime

Belleville woman accused of arson, murder after fatal fire

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 3:56 pm
A Belleville woman is facing a slew of charges, including murder, after a man died in a house fire last summer.
A Belleville woman is facing a slew of charges, including murder, after a man died in a house fire last summer.

A Belleville, Ont., woman has been charged with second-degree murder in a months-long investigation into a fatal fire that occurred last summer, according to police.

On July 27, 2019, 35-year-old Damon Jewett was caught in a house fire on Dundas Street East in Belleville, police say.

Although Jewett was sent to hospital, he later died of injuries he sustained in the blaze.

After months of investigation, Belleville police charged 31-year-old Jessica Jeanneault-Pearson with arson and second-degree murder in relation to the fire.

Police also say she was breaching several release orders at the time of the fire, and was in possession of narcotics that day in July 2019.

She was therefore additionally charged with three counts of breaching a release order, one count of possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeanneault-Pearson is currently being held in police custody.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact Det. Const. Abrams at 613-966-0882 ext. 2322 or by email at mabrams@police.belleville.on.ca. To provide tips anonymously, contact Quinte Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

