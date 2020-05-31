Menu

Crime

Man in hospital after southwest Calgary shooting: police

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 31, 2020 8:12 pm
Calgary police responded to a shooting in the southwest on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Calgary police responded to a shooting in the southwest on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Global News

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in southwest Calgary on Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 12 Avenue S.W. after 4 p.m.

Witnesses told police they heard shots and saw a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound and another man running down the road.

Police said a man was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

As of 6 p.m., police said they had more than five people in custody, trying to determine the role they played in the shooting.

