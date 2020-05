Send this page to someone via email

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador remains unchanged on Sunday at 261.

One person remains in hospital due to the virus.

Public Health officials say 255 people have recovered.

There have been three deaths from COVID-19 in Newfoundland andLabrador.

To date, 12,196 people have been tested.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2020.

