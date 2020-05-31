Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 31

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Ontario reports 326 cases, 19 deaths

Ontario reported 326 new cases of novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 27,859.

Nineteen new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,266.

Over 21,800 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 78.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 17,000 additional tests have been conducted bringing the total number completed in the province to 718,341.

Ottawa announces funding for southern Ontario tourism

The federal government has announced that southern Ontario will receive $30 million in funding to support the struggling tourism industry amid the pandemic.

The government said the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario will receive the funds in order to support 66 of the province’s “destination marketing organizations.”

“Our tourism sector and the 1.8 million people it employs across Canada have been hit hard by COVID-19, and we’re here for them,” Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly said in a statement.

“During National Tourism Week, our message to the sector and those whose livelihoods depend on it is clear: we’re working with you to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. We’re working with you as our economy reopens so we can come back strong.”

Limit on prescriptions expected to end July 1

Ontarians who rely on prescription medication will hopefully see an onerous COVID-19 precaution lifted by the end of June.

A 30-day limit on prescriptions was brought in by the Ontario government in the early days of the pandemic in an effort to prevent drug shortages.

Spokespeople for Ontario’s seniors’ community and the province’s pharmacy industry say they expect the limitation will be lifted within the month, returning to the usual 90-day maximum by July 1.

— With files from The Canadian Press