2 in hospital after Sunday shooting, police investigating several locations in Capilano

Edmonton police are investigating an overnight shooting in the Capilano neighbourhood Sunday that sent two men to hospital.

Police say officers were called to the area of 106a Avenue and 52 Street at around 2:20 a.m.

Two men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Officials could not confirm whether they were minors or adults.

Officers said there were several locations in the neighbourhood being investigated following the shooting.

Neighbours said numerous shots were heard around the time of the incident.

“I heard one shot, and that’s what woke me up. Then there was a pause, then there was about four rapid shots — one after the other,” said Morrie Roggeveen.

“I looked out the window, and this guy is laying on the lawn,” he said.

Roggeveen said he’s lived in the neighbourhood for 40 years and it’s normally quiet and safe.

There is no suspect in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

More to come…