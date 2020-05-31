‘Let’s walk’: Police in some U.S. states are joining George Floyd protesters

Send this page to someone via email

As national unrest over police brutality ravages cities across the United States, some officers are joining protesters in solidarity.

Protests in the U.S., Canada and Europe broke out after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest made over possible counterfeit currency.

In New York, a woman said she suffered a concussion after a police officer pushed her woman violently and she fell onto the pavement. But in certain states, some officers have chosen a different path.

Anger builds over George Floyd's death

In Camden, N.J., videos surfaced of its county police Chief Joe Wysocki marching alongside protestors holding a banner that reads, “STANDING IN SOLIDARITY.”

”We know that together we are stronger, we know that together, in the city of Camden, we can create a space where policing is focused on deescalation and dialogue,” he said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press.

In New Jersey police have literally started marching with protesters.

pic.twitter.com/w6FJ3qowUG — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 31, 2020

In South Texas, police were seen handing out boxes of pizza. Police in Santa Cruz, Calif., were pictured taking a knee in a peaceful demonstration with protestors.

Outside of a North Dakota police station, photos of a white officer helping several protesters hold up a sign that says, “ONE RACE, THE HUMAN RACE”, have emerged.

And in Flint, Mich., Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson put his helmet and baton down to join protesters.

In an interview with Global News, he said Americans — specifically Black Americans — were at a “boiling point of frustration” with police, and “it’s understandable.”

When recalling Saturday’s protest, he said the crowd changed from what Swanson described as “rage and hostility” the moment he put down his weapon and began listening to the protesters.

“We have to police ourselves. We can’t turn what’s wrong into a right,” he said.

“Let the people know you understand them. Listen to what they have to say. That’s what they want.” Tweet This

Video from the protest on Saturday showed Swanson high-fiving and hugging protesters, eventually marching with them in support.

Sheriff Chris Swanson in Flint, Michigan put down his helmet and baton to join protesters. He also mentions that all police aren't like Derek Chauvin who murdered George Floyd! pic.twitter.com/VtfVc6dY2F — BlogionistaTv (@BlogionistaTv) May 31, 2020

“The only reason we’re here is to make sure you have a voice, and that’s it. Don’t think for a second that (Chauvin) represents who these cops are from all over the county and around this nation,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson told the crowd.

After asking protesters what they wanted him to do, they replied with three words: walk with us.

“I want to make this a parade, not a protest,” Swanson told them. “Let’s walk.”

Chauvin, who has now been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, had a known history of using excessive force. He was named in several cases that led to the deaths of at least two other persons-of-colour and was the subject of nearly 20 complaints prior to his dismissal on Tuesday.

Former police officer charged in George Floyd's death

Chauvin has become the catalyst for demonstrations across North America, with protesters demanding an end to police brutality against Black communities.

“All (protesters are) asking for is a voice and dignity for all, no matter who you are,” Swanson said later.

Floyd died gasping for air and pleading for help in Minneapolis on Monday. His final words were, “I can’t breathe.”