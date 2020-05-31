Antifa to be designated as terrorist organization, Trump says

Send this page to someone via email

The United States will be designating left-wing militant movement Antifa as a terrorist organization, President Donald Trump announced.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter Sunday following tweets that accused the movement of perpetrating violence during protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night,” Trump wrote.

“The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble!”

Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

The president’s announcement comes amid a surge in violence across American cities on Saturday night.

Several of the protests, which initially started out peaceful, have erupted into clashes that have injured many and left both police property and private businesses destroyed.

Story continues below advertisement

A handful of states have since mobilized their national guards in an attempt to quell the violence.

U.S. government officials have since pointed the finger at a flood of “outsiders” as being the source of some of the widespread rioting.

1:11 George Floyd death: Looting, fires mark fourth day of protests in Los Angeles George Floyd death: Looting, fires mark fourth day of protests in Los Angeles

Those officials, however have been differing in their assessment of who to blame — accusing either left-wing extremists or far-right white nationalists of being the source of the violence.

— With files from The Associated Press

More to come…