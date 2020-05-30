Man hospitalized after lone-wolf attack in Port Edwards, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man is recovering in hospital following an attack by a lone wolf in Port Edwards, just south of Prince Rupert.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) says the attack happened just after 11 p.m., while the man was walking home.

The COS says the man’s injuries aren’t life threatening.

Officers have been deployed in the area to search for the wolf.

Port Edwards residents are being told to keep a keen eye on their surroundings, and, if they are leaving home, to go out in groups.

The service is also advising people not to let their dogs run loose in the community.

The COS says it is too early to say if the wolf is the same animal recently spotted in the Prince Rupert area.