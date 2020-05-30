Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 30

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:

Ontario reports 323 coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Ontario reported 323 new cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 27,533.

Seventeen new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,247.

Over 21,300 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 77.6 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Over 20,600 additional tests have been conducted bringing the total number completed in the province to 701,327.

Massive aircraft arrives at Pearson Airport with medical supplies

The world’s largest cargo aircraft arrived at Pearson Airport Saturday morning filled with 130,000 kilograms of medical supplies.

The Antonov AN-225 arrived at the airport from China.

Various supplies were included in the shipment, including personal protective equipment and ventilators, officials said.

The aircraft is capable of holding two times the amount of supplies compared to the second-largest cargo aircraft.

The Antonov AN-225 aircraft carrying medical supplies arrives in Toronto on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Ontario makes changes to Retirement Homes Act

The provincial government has made changes to the Retirement Homes Act, increasing the amount of money the homes can receive in the event of an emergency.

The amount was increased from $2,000 to $3,500.

“In the event of an emergency, such as an outbreak, this funding can be used to support residents to cover costs for transportation, alternative accommodation or temporary care,” the government said in a news release.

“The regulation change also requires retirement homes to report infectious disease outbreaks to the RHRA during COVID-19 and beyond.”

Drive-ins allowed to reopen

Drive-in theatres will be allowed to reopen in Ontario as of Sunday.

The decision comes as the province moves forward with stages of a larger reopening plan that started on May 19 when restrictions lifted on retail stores and surgeries.

Drive-in theatres have been operating in other parts of the country, though Ontario health officials were concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19 without sufficient physical distancing.

Washrooms will be allowed to operate at the theatres as long as health and safety protocols are followed.

Backcountry camping restrictions eased

Ontario will begin to allow campers to return to provincial parks on Monday.

The province says backcountry camping will resume under physical distancing measures that limit the number of people who gather.

No more than five people will be allowed to occupy the same campsite, unless they live in the same household.

READ MORE: Ontario to start allowing backcountry camping as coronavirus restrictions ease — With files from The Canadian Press