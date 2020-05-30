Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto’s west end, police say

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the west end early Saturday.
A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a residential area off of Martin Grove Road near Albion Road just before 12:30 a.m.
Police said callers reported hearing multiple gunshots. A short time later, a man was found injured.
The victim was taken to hospital by Toronto paramedics with critical injuries, police said.
Police said a large shooting scene was blocked off as several people attended nearby after the shooting.
It was reported a grey vehicle was seen leaving the area. As of early Saturday, officers didn’t release suspect information.
