Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto’s west end, police say

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the west end early Saturday.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a residential area off of Martin Grove Road near Albion Road just before 12:30 a.m.

Police said callers reported hearing multiple gunshots. A short time later, a man was found injured.

The victim was taken to hospital by Toronto paramedics with critical injuries, police said.

Police said a large shooting scene was blocked off as several people attended nearby after the shooting.

It was reported a grey vehicle was seen leaving the area. As of early Saturday, officers didn’t release suspect information.

