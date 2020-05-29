Coronavirus: Some popular B.C. attractions starting to reopen

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbians will now have more places to go and get out of the house as some major attractions are starting to reopen.

The province is now in Phase 2 of its reopening plan under the coronavirus pandemic, with businesses and services starting to open their doors.

The Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish is now open to everyone and tickets can only be purchased online.

Only groups arriving together in their social bubble will be able to ride the gondola together.

There will also be one-way directional signage on some trails at the summit and no dine-in service will be available.

The Sea to Summit Trail is currently closed as the lower part of the trail travels through Stawamus Chief Provincial Park, which remains closed for hiking.

The Britannia Mine Museum in Britannia Beach is opening to the public again on June 1.

The attraction says a maximum of 20 guests will now be permitted on the tours to ensure adequate isolation and spacing.

Extra signage will also be posted to ensure one-way access to areas and entrances and exits.

Fort Langley National Historic Site will open June 8.

Visitors will be able to access the grounds, the public toilets behind the cafe and the parking lot and picnic tables.

All historic buildings will be closed.

There will be no costumed interpreters, group activities, public events or oTENTik stays at this time.

The Royal BC Museum in Victoria will reopen its doors starting June 19.

The museum will have revised hours however and will be completely closed on Wednesdays to allow for an extra day of cleaning.

The museum is also reserving 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily for seniors, vulnerable people and first responders to visit.

IMAX Victoria is still closed as theatres are in phase three of the province’s restart plan.