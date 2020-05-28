Playgrounds, outdoor facilities reopening across the Lower Mainland

Send this page to someone via email

As the weather gets nicer, a number of municipalities in Metro Vancouver are re-opening playgrounds and parks that were closed because of COVID-19.

Vancouver

Starting Friday, the Vancouver Park Board will begin reopening more than 320 outdoor recreation amenities including skate parks, synthetic sports fields, basketball and volleyball courts, disc golf, roller hockey, multi-sport courts, and 166 playgrounds.

The park board says playgrounds will be open across the city by Monday, June 1, in alignment with the Vancouver School Board’s resumption of in-class learning.

In recent weeks, the park board has reopened Fraserview, McCleery and Langara golf courses, VanDusen Botanical Garden, as well as tennis and pickleball courts.

New Westminster

In New Westminster, select playgrounds will start to reopen on Monday.

The first ones to reopen were identified based on their proximity to public washrooms where handwashing can take place both before and after using the playground.

The city says on Monday, June 1, playgrounds at Moody Park, Port Royal and Quayside Park will reopen, and playgrounds at Queen’s Park, Hume Park, Sapperton Park, Westminster Pier Park, and Grimston Park will reopen throughout the week. The remaining playgrounds will gradually reopen over the summer.

All spray parks will remain closed until further notice.

Maple Ridge

City staff in Maple Ridge are asking everyone to stay off the playgrounds until Monday to allow staff to complete safety checks of each site before reopening.

The city has opened its skate parks, disc golf, running tracks, tennis courts, pickleball courts, sports fields, bike skills and lacrosse boxes for informal and casual use. This means they are not accepting bookings for organized practices or games at this time.

Portable washrooms will also be placed in parks and permanent public washrooms are reopening with enhanced cleaning protocols.

The city says the following facilities remain closed:

Basketball Courts

Hammond Outdoor Pool

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre

Greg Moore Youth Centre

Port Coquitlam

Port Coquitlam playgrounds, picnic shelters and outdoor fitness equipment in Gates Park and along the Traboulay PoCo Trail will reopen by the weekend.

Coquitlam

As of June 1, Coquitlam will reopen its playgrounds, sport courts (including basketball, lacrosse and volleyball) and outdoor fitness equipment.

“A collaborative reopening of these facilities makes sense so that we’re all sending the same message to our communities,” said Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart in a release. “In the same vein, we’re looking to our residents to cooperate by using these amenities safely and responsibly, and continuing to follow the direction of health officials.”

Port Moody

Port Moody will reopen its outdoor playgrounds, basketball and sport courts and the Westhill Park lacrosse box on June 1.

Anmore

Anmore has recently reopened their playground and tennis courts, as well as the parking lot adjacent to Spirit Park.

School District #43

Playgrounds at all School District #43 schools will reopen June 1.

“As children return to school, it will be important for them to be able to play outside to stay healthy and active,” said School District Supt. Patricia Gartland in a release.

Spray parks remain closed across the Tri-Cities, while sports fields are open for informal use only by small groups.

Delta

On Monday, playgrounds and basketball hoops in the City of Delta will reopen. This includes playgrounds on Delta School District property and basketball hoops shortly after.

Surrey

All 125 playgrounds throughout the city’s park system and all playgrounds at the district’s 101 elementary schools will reopen Monday.

The City of Surrey is also reopening its skate parks. The following eight skate parks will be reopened for May 30 with physical distancing requirements and size limits for the number of users:

Bear Creek Park

Royal Kwantlen Park

Fraser Heights Park

Cloverdale Fairgrounds

South Surrey Athletic Park

Tom Binnie Park

Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex

Guildford Recreation Centre

Using playgrounds and outdoor facilities

Municipalities are asking everyone who wants to use the playgrounds and outdoor facilities to maintain two metres distance from others not in your household, to wash and sanitize your hands frequently, disinfect personal equipment before and after use, do not share equipment and to stay home if you are sick.

