James Corden shares update on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ series

During a virtual guest appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week, James Corden gave fans a brief update on his much-beloved Carpool Karaoke series and why it won’t return until the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic ends.

The 41-year-old host said that the show simply relies on “two people being in close proximity.”

“I think it will be a while before we’re singing in a car with anybody,” Corden told host Ellen DeGeneres.

“We can’t really think of a remote way to do it,” he added. “It really does rely on two people being in close proximity, so … that’s alright. That’s okay.”

Carpool Karaoke is a mini-series shown on the Late Late Show. In it, Corden invites musicians, actors, or other celebrity guests to join him in his signature black SUV where they sing along to their own music or other classic favourites while they “help” him drive to work.

Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Paul McCartney and Harry Styles are among the dozens of special guests who have appeared on the Emmy Award-winning show.

Despite the current status of Carpool Karaoke, Corden remained positive.

On when he’s feeling upset about the global health crisis, the Late Late Show host. told DeGeneres, 62, that he tries to think about what it will be like “when it is safe to go out again” or “when it’s safe for (him) to get in a car” and sing with celebrities.

“I think it’s going to be the greatest boom of joy we’ve ever experienced,” Corden concluded.

