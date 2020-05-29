Only 1 new coronavirus case in Waterloo Region as 15 others resolved

Send this page to someone via email

As the number of coronavirus tests continues to rise, the number of positive cases continues to fall, according to Friday’s update from Waterloo Public Health.

The Ontario agency only announced one new positive test for novel coronavirus on Friday bringing the total number of cases to 1,099.

At the same time, there were an additional 749 tests conducted in Waterloo Region.

While those tests’ results would not likely have been included in the lastest number of positive cases, the number of tests being conducted in the area has been rising rapidly all week.

The number of resolved cases continues to climb in the area as well as Waterloo Public Health says another 15 have been cleared raising the total number of resolved cases in the area to 797.

There are 189 active cases in Waterloo Region including 24 people who remain in hospital.

The COVID-19-related death toll continues to hold steady at 113, with 93 of those being linked to nursing homes.

The outbreak at Conestoga Meats in Breslau, Ont. has been declared over.

Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Waterloo’s Acting Medical Officer of Health, says that 80 of 91 cases connected to the plant have been resolved.

Ontario reported 344 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 27,210.

The death toll across the province has risen to 2,230, as 41 more deaths were reported.