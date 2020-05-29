Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Traffic

Girl, 6, uninjured after car backs over her in St. Albert driveway

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2020 11:01 am
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A six-year-old Alberta girl was not injured when she was run over by a car.

RCMP in St. Albert say the girl was riding her scooter on a sidewalk Wednesday when she stopped at the end of a driveway and laid down, possibly to look for something on the ground.

The driver of a parked vehicle was preparing to leave and backed over the child.

The statement from police says the driver immediately stopped and helped the girl, who was conscious.

She was rushed to hospital but was released after doctors confirmed she was not hurt.

Mounties are urging drivers to watch carefully for children playing outside and say parents should also educate their youngsters about bike, scooter and road safety.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
St. AlbertSt. Albert RCMPSt. Albert trafficGirl hit by vehicleGirl run overGirl run over by vehicleSt. Albert pedestrian hitVehicle backs over girl
Flyers
More weekly flyers