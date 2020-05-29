Body of missing man who walked out of B.C. hospital in gown, slippers found

The body of a man who walked out of Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday has now been found.
Gavin Deloes, 41, was last seen leaving the hospital wearing only his gown and slippers.
He was involved in a car crash last Friday and may have suffered head trauma, and his family was very concerned for his well-being.
His body was discovered around 5 p.m. Thursday in Burnaby in a swampy area near Cariboo Road and Highway 1.
Police say there is no indication of foul play in his death.
A passerby found a number of personal items belonging to Deloes on Wednesday evening in a green space behind the Salvation Army Cariboo Hill Temple in Burnaby, police said.
Those included socks, slippers, a hospital gown, an iPod and mouthwash.
His family says they have many questions about how he was able to leave the hospital alone in a hospital gown and slippers.
