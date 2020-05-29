Menu

Crime

Kitchener man faces stunt driving, drug charges in Hamilton

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 10:50 am
Police in Hamilton, Ont., have charged a Kitchener man with stunt driving and cannabis-related offences.
Police in Hamilton, Ont., have charged a Kitchener man with stunt driving and cannabis-related offences. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 42-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with stunt driving and cannabis-related offences in Hamilton, Ont.

Police say a car was spotted travelling 144 kilometres per hour in an 80-km/h zone on Highway 6 near Concession No. 5 Flamborough at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The vehicle was also seen crossing over the centre line and passing a fully marked cruiser, according to police.

Police say officers pulled over the vehicle and seized a joint as well as liquid cannabis.

READ MORE: 2 charged with stunt driving after travelling nearly double the posted speed limit — Hamilton police

As a result of the stunting charges, the car was impounded for a week, and the man’s licence has been suspended for seven days.

The driver has been charged with speeding, stunt driving, unlawful purchase of cannabis and operating a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

He’ll appear in court to answer to the charges on Oct. 5.

Exotic car owners feel targeted in OPP stunt driving charges
Exotic car owners feel targeted in OPP stunt driving charges
