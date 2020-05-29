Kitchener man faces stunt driving, drug charges in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with stunt driving and cannabis-related offences in Hamilton, Ont.

Police say a car was spotted travelling 144 kilometres per hour in an 80-km/h zone on Highway 6 near Concession No. 5 Flamborough at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The vehicle was also seen crossing over the centre line and passing a fully marked cruiser, according to police.

Police say officers pulled over the vehicle and seized a joint as well as liquid cannabis.

As a result of the stunting charges, the car was impounded for a week, and the man’s licence has been suspended for seven days.

The driver has been charged with speeding, stunt driving, unlawful purchase of cannabis and operating a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

He’ll appear in court to answer to the charges on Oct. 5.

