2 charged with stunt driving after travelling nearly double the posted speed limit: Hamilton police

Two drivers were reportedly caught in two separate incidents travelling close to double the posted speed limit, police say.

Hamilton police say the incidents happened on consecutive days, with the first taking place on Saturday afternoon on Rymal Road. According to police, a 24-year-old Stoney Creek man drove his white Mercedes 110 kilometres per hour in a posted 60-kilometre-per-hour zone near Fletcher Road.

READ MORE: Attendance light as only 75,000 check out Friday the 13th in Port Dover: OPP

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old Cambridge man was charged after his Toyota Camry was reportedly clocked late on Sunday doing 129 kilometres per hour in 70-kilometre-per-hour zone on Highway 52 near Concession Road 2 in Flamborough.

In accordance with the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, both drivers have had their licences suspended and cars impounded.

Hamilton police say the two have mid-week court dates in October and, if found guilty, could face fines in the neighbourhood of $2,000 to $10,000 and up to six months in jail with a two-year licence suspension.

WATCH: Biker’s helmet cam catches shocking driving on QEII