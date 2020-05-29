Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 29

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

344 new coronavirus cases, 41 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 27,210

Ontario reported 344 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 27,210.

The death toll has risen to 2,230, as 41 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 20,983 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 77 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 65 per cent of all cases in the province.

Ford considers regional reopening plan

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says that increased data coming from a new COVID-19 testing strategy unveiled today has prompted him to consider a regional approach to reopening.

Ford has been asked on multiple occasions about the idea and has said it wasn’t on the table, but now he says he’s asking health officials to show him what a regional approach would look like.

— With files from The Canadian Press

