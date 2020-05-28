100 Albertans over 80 have died from COVID-19 as 2 more deaths reported

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government reported Thursday two new deaths related to the novel coronavirus, meaning exactly 100 Albertans over the age of 80 have died from the illness.

The two additional deaths were a woman in her 100s living in at the Intercare Chinook Care Centre in Calgary, and a woman in her 80s living at the Agecare Sunrise Gardens in Brooks.

The Alberta government also said Thursday that 29 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in the province, bringing the total number of cases to 6,995, 6,160 of which were classified as recovered.

That leaves 652 active cases, the majority of which were in the Calgary Zone, which had 518 people still sick with the virus.

Calgary has been a hot spot for the virus since it reached the province.

In the Edmonton zone, there were 53 active cases, two in the Central zone, 55 in the South zone, 22 in the North zone and two active cases were in unknown zones.

A total of 143 Albertans have died after contracting COVID-19, 104 of them were in the Calgary Zone.

An additional seven people were hospitalized as of May 28, meaning a total of 50 Albertans were being treated in hospital. Four of those people were in an ICU.