Economy

White Spot restaurants set to reopen to diners on June 1

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 6:39 pm
First look of ‘new normal’ of dining out in B.C. restaurants
We're getting our first good look at what dining out will look like, once B.C.'s restaurants begin re-opening in the coming weeks. Linda Aylesworth reports.

It’s time to get your hands on those legendary burgers once again as White Spot restaurants welcome back dine-in customers.

Starting June 1, locations in B.C. and Alberta will start to reopen with new safety guidelines under the coronavirus pandemic.

These include training staff on safety, performing wellness checks on staff, wearing masks and stepping up hand hygiene, increasing cleaning of all high contact surfaces, providing single-use recyclable food and beverage menus, having a maximum of six guests at each table and putting tables two metres apart.

Hours of operation at each restaurant will differ and the exact opening date will depend on the location.

Back in March, White Spot laid off 3,000 workers after health officials enacted major restrictions on public gatherings in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

