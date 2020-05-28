‘Not perfect, but it’s the best we got’: Connor McDavid weighs in on NHL’s return-to-play plan

Send this page to someone via email

Connor McDavid says the NHL‘s return-to-play plan is far from perfect, but “it’s the best we got.”

The captain of the Edmonton Oilers was part of the NHL/NHLPA’s Return to Play Committee that worked to come up with the blueprint announced earlier this week should the league be able to resume its season this summer.

If the NHL, which paused its schedule March 12 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, gets the green light from government and health officials, 24 teams would be left to compete for the Stanley Cup.

The top-4 teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences would play separate mini-tournaments to determine seeding, while the remaining franchises would battle in best-of-five qualifying round series to complete 16-club playoff bracket.

McDavid, whose Oilers would match up against the Chicago Blackhawks in the “play-in” round under the format, said on a video conference call Thursday that putting what was good for the league ahead of individual teams was paramount.

The 23-year superstar was joined on the committee by Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares, Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele, Ottawa Senators defenceman Ron Hainsey, Philadelphia Flyers winger James van Riemsdyk, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly.