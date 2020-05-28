2 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

As of Thursday, Nova Scotia has confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 1,055.

There is one licensed long-term care home in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. Northwood in Halifax currently has 12 residents and four staff with active cases.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia restaurants, gyms, spas permitted to reopen June 5

According to the province, the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 1136 Nova Scotia tests on May 27 and is operating 24-hours.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

People are being encouraged to call 811 if they have any of the following symptoms:

Fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

To date, Nova Scotia has 40,240 negative test results, 1,055 positive COVID-19 test results and 59 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Eight individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU.

Nova Scotia says 977 individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

There remain 19 active cases in the province.

There will be no press briefing by health officials on Thursday.