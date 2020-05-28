Guelph man allegedly tried to run neighbour over with a lawnmower: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 51-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to run his neighbour over with a lawnmower on Wednesday.

Officers were called to a house in the area of Steffler Drive and Ironwood Road at around 8 p.m. for reports of a dispute.

Police say the suspect was on a small riding lawn mower during the dispute and it’s alleged he repeatedly drove the lawnmower at the victim several times.

The victim was able to avoid being struck and no injuries were reported, police said.

It’s unclear what the dispute was about but a police spokesperson said it’s a matter that has been going on for quite some time between the two.

The suspect was charged with assault with a weapon and will make a court appearance in September.

