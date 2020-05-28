Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 28

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

383 new coronavirus cases, 34 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 26,866

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 65 per cent of all cases in the province.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Toronto

According to the most recent data on the Toronto Public Health (TPH) website Wednesday evening, there were 1,982 active cases and 7,944 resolved cases of COVID-19. TPH also reported 800 people died after contracting the virus.

Of the 367 residents currently in hospital, 82 were being treated in ICU.

Trinity Bellwoods Park gets painted physical-distancing circles

City crews began painting the white circles at around 8 a.m. Thursday, in an effort to curb crowds and enforce physical distancing after thousands had descended on Trinity Bellwoods on Saturday.

“These circles are designed to allow people to come to the park, enjoy the park and be safe in the park by physical distancing,” Brad Ross, City of Toronto spokesperson, said.

Ross said the circles are about eight feet in diameter and allow for two people to lay down on a blanket or three people sitting cross-legged. Each circle cost the city about $12 each.

“Should you come to the park this weekend and all of the circles are occupied we would encourage you to come back later or access one of the other 1,500 parks that we have available across the city,” Ross said.

