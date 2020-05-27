Okanagan grandmother says naked man stole van, struck fire hydrant, then took a bath in geyser

Send this page to someone via email

Dianne Clark says she’s seen a lot in her lifetime but nothing like what she witnessed in her Westbank First Nations (WFN) neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

“A naked man took someone else’s vehicle, drove like crazy up the hill, hit the hydrant, comes out of the vehicle, goes down the road, goes back, takes a bath in the fire hydrant. Stark naked,” Clark told Global News.

Water began gushing out of the sheared water pipe that fed the fire hydrant in the 2600-block of Boucherie Road after the incident that took place around 4:30 p.m.

“I heard the squealing of tires and smack! There he went up the hill,” Clark said.

A grey mini-van was abandoned in the ditch at a 90 degree angle to Boucherie Road.

RCMP say the driver was located and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They are investigating if the suspect was impaired.

Charges of dangerous driving are being contemplated, according to police.

WFN works crews came out to shut off the water at the sheared off hydrant.

