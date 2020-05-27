The Sky Dog of Kamloops: Meet Aeris, the paragliding pup

Send this page to someone via email

The only thing better than soaring above the clouds is doing it with your best friend.

That’s according to Simon Hergott, a Kamloops, B.C. freelance videographer with a passion for paragliding.

“It’s amazing being able to climb rising air currents and travel places,” Hergott told Global News.

“You can hike up a little hill in your back yard and fly off into the sunset.”

Last fall, Hergott decided his hobby would be better if he could do it with a companion. That’s when he adopted Aeris, a mini Red Heeler who no accompanies him on his sky-high adventures.

“I was just thinking how amazing it would be to share my flying experiences with a little dog, and Aeris turned out to be a little adventure fiend that’s always ready to go on the next hike and the next flight,” said Hergott.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Hergott, Aeris was a little skittish after her first flight.

But it wasn’t long before she was leading the way, he said. The pup now gets excited when he pulls his paragliding wing out of the closet, and runs ahead of him on the trails to his jump off point.

1:45 Hitchhiking cat known as the ‘boss’ of Nova Scotia store Hitchhiking cat known as the ‘boss’ of Nova Scotia store

The duo have now completed more than 70 flights together, topping out at more than 1,400 metres in altitude on at least one trip.

During the flights, Aeris is strapped to Hergott’s back or chest with two sets of restraints to ensure she’s secure.

“She started early enough that at this point I think it’s a fairly normal thing for her,” Hergott said.

“She has no idea how unique she is, I think.”

He says paragliding is far less risky than the search-and-rescue or war zone deployments some dogs get, and is healthier for the dog than being left at home all day.

“I’m flying with competency and her safety in mind,” he said.

“I can guarantee to you that she likes to fly, she’s all in.”

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Paul Johnson