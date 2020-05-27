Rural Alberta man sentenced to life for murdering sleeping wife

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: The details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

A husband and father pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday in relation to the death of his young wife.

Jesslyn Fenton was 25 years old when her husband, Brett Fenton, laid down next to her in their bed and slit her throat with a filet knife as she slept.

He proceeded to stab her nine times, and when she started defending herself and pleading for her life, court heart Brett admitted to saying, “Nah honey, you’re done. I’m really sorry, but I can’t call 911. It would be too late for you.”

According to the agreed statement of facts, he proceeded to sit on her chest and strangle her.

The husband then walked to their infant daughter’s room and contemplated killing her and his sister-in-law, who lived with the couple. Court heard he also considered taking his own life.

Instead, the 29-year-old left, drove to the post office in Galahad, Alta., and called 911 to turn himself in.

Court heard it took 50 minutes for the RCMP to arrive. They arrested Brett and charged him with first-degree murder.

In court Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in jail, with no chance of parole for 17 years.

Court heard he had been seeking help for mental health issues for a year prior to the unprovoked attack.

Before the killing, Brett had been placed on a psychiatric hold at the Ponoka Centennial Centre after dreaming of killing Jesslyn.

He was released 10 days before her November 2018 murder.

The couple had been together since 2011, and had married in July 2015.

Their daughter was born in 2017, and they had recently traveled to Red Deer where Jesslyn underwent blood tests because the pair believed they were expecting another child.

Before Brett killed his wife, court heard he used his phone to search how powerful an air rifle is, whether it could kill someone, the strength difference between a tree and a skull and different ways to use a knife.

‘Jesslyn will not be forgotten’

Five powerful and emotional victim impact statements were read in court Wednesday, from Jesslyn’s friends and family.

Her best friend, Samantha Haglund, said, “This past year and a half has been absolutely devastating to all of us. My whole world turned upside down.”

She expressed concern for the couple’s daughter, having to grow up without her mom and said, “Jesslyn will not be forgotten, she will be treasured in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”

Her father, Martin Gardiner, was so upset, his partner read his statement to the court for him.

In it he talked about how Jesslyn’s death tore apart the family.

“It plays over and over and over again in my mind, making sleep impossible.”

Gardiner said he frequently thinks about the day Brett asked to marry his daughter.

“That day haunts me, as I gave permission to someone who hurt her and took her from me permanently,” he said. Tweet This

“I was her daddy, I was supposed to protect her.”

Susie Wade, Jesslyn’s mother fought back tears as she said, “A loss like this takes your whole world, tears it apart and spits it out bit by bit.”

Her statement often addressed Brett directly.

“Because of the choice you made, my smile is now empty, my breath is labored and shaky,” she said.

“When I think of your wedding day and I think of your pledge to love and cherish my daughter, all I can see is blood on your hands.”

Speaking of a judicial sentencing, Wade said nothing will be adequate.

“There is no consequence big enough. How can any punishment be equal to the life taken?” Tweet This

Wade said the anguish caused by her daughter’s death has prevented her from being able to return to work.

“My baby did not deserve to suffer and die like she did,” she said.

“I’m going to watch my grand-baby grow up without a mother or a father.”

‘I love my wife’

Court heard Brett had been working for the same grain elevator company for a decade and had no previous criminal record.

Defense lawyer Dino Bottos said the mental health issues do not excuse his client’s actions, but must be noted.

He said Brett wanted someone to calm him down the night he murdered Jesslyn, and that he tried to call his grandfather but couldn’t get through.

Bottos said he hopes his client can get the help he needs despite being incarcerated.

“I fear that unless he’s provided a great deal of mental health care in federal prison through Corrections Canada, he’s going to continue to have a very hard time while serving a lengthy sentence,” he explained.

Fenton appeared to be crying during the court proceedings.

When asked to address the court he said, “I am truly sorry for what has happened. I know ‘I’m sorry’ is not enough for what has happened. I love my wife.”

The justice accepted the joint sentencing submission, noting a few aggravating factors, including the couple’s relationship, and the damage done to their child and loved ones.

“The victim impact statements show, very powerfully, just how far-reaching the consequences of Mr. Fenton’s act have and will continue to be.”