Crime
November 3, 2018 10:13 pm

Man charged with first-degree murder after Alberta woman’s death

By Online Journalist  Global News

A man was charged with first-degree murder after an Alberta woman's death on Nov. 2.

File Photo
A A

A woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide after her body was found in a house near Galahad, Alta., on Friday.

Killam RCMP found the 25-year-old’s body at around 2 a.m.

Police said a man was taken into custody without incident.

Brett Thomas Fenton, 29, of Galahad was charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in Camrose Provincial Court on Nov. 7.

Investigators said they are not looking for further suspects and there is no risk to the public.

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Section are investigating the woman’s death with help from the Killam RCMP Detachment.

An autopsy to determine the manner of the woman’s death is set for Nov. 6 in Edmonton.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta murder
First Degree Murder
first-degree murder Galahad
Galahad
Galahad man charged
Galahad man charged first-degree murder
Galahad murder
woman dead Galahad

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News