Man charged with first-degree murder after Alberta woman’s death

A woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide after her body was found in a house near Galahad, Alta., on Friday.

Killam RCMP found the 25-year-old’s body at around 2 a.m.

Police said a man was taken into custody without incident.

Brett Thomas Fenton, 29, of Galahad was charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in Camrose Provincial Court on Nov. 7.

Investigators said they are not looking for further suspects and there is no risk to the public.

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Section are investigating the woman’s death with help from the Killam RCMP Detachment.

An autopsy to determine the manner of the woman’s death is set for Nov. 6 in Edmonton.